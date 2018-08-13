Battle to save De Hood boxing club backed in America

The fight to keep a Sheffield boxing club open has soared its way over to America.

Brittany Ray with Reagan Denton on her visit in January.



The plight of De Hood boxing club on Manor Top has caught the attention of the world as it battles to prove to Sheffield Council it deserves to stay in the community.



The Star was contacted by Cheryl Ray about the hard work the club does to improve the surrounding area.



Cheryl moved from Sheffield to Tucson, Arizona, in 1993 after marrying a United States service member.



She said: “If I can see the good this club provides from across the pond, why can’t Sheffield City Council?

“Nobody should have to beg and plead for this great organisation’s doors to remain open, but if that’s what it will take, the world is begging and watching.”



A petition has been signed by more than 5,000 people to stop the club being demolished to make way for new shops.



Cheryl visited the club in January with her daughter Brittany and was given a tour by owner Reagan Denton and partner Laura.



The De Hood clothing they bought during the trip is still proudly worn back in America.



She added: “Not only does De Hood provide fitness, but Reagan Denton’s talent has created a freedom from uncertainty for many of these children, a place they feel safe, a place many get a cooked meal, especially during school breaks where their families struggle to provide.”



The club was invited to the East Midlands Box Cup championships in Grantham and won six silver medals between eight boxers.



The club hopes this success will show Sheffield Council just how much good work is being done.



The club is well known for its Kick Back Recovery Program which helps those struggling with addiction and mental health problems get back on their feet.



Cheryl said: “It bewilders me how Sheffield City Council is not moving faster on securing the existing building for this magnificent non-profit organisation that is having to beg and plead to remain open”.



Laura Jackson, joint owner of De Hood said: “This is people’s livelihood, if people didn’t come to De Hood they’ve told me they wouldn’t know how to survive.



“The council needs to take steps forward now.”



De Hood is waiting to hear from the council in the next 14 days to find out whether it will continue to operate from its existing building.

To help raise funds for the club, De Hood is holding a car boot sale on Saturday, August 25, 8am-12pm. To book a plot, call Laura on 07791620020.