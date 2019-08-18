Batley Bulldogs player Archie Bruce found dead in hotel after debut game
Batley Bulldogs scrum-half Archie Bruce has been found dead in his hotel bedroom, the Betfred Championship club have announced.
Sunday, 18 August, 2019, 10:33
The 20-year-old had made his debut for Batley during Saturday night's match at Toulouse.
Club chairman Kevin Nicholas said in a statement: "Batley Bulldogs are greatly saddened to announce the passing of their player Archie Bruce who was found in his hotel bedroom early this morning having made his debut against Toulouse the previous evening."
