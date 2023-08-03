News you can trust since 1887
Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 11:45 BST

A Sheffield council housing neighbourhood was shut to traffic last night following a flat fire.

At least three fire engines were scrambled to Batemoor Road at around 9.15pm yesterday (August 2) after a blaze broke out in a flat.

At least three fire engines were called to Batemoor Road in Sheffield on August 3 to tackle a flat fire.
The densely packed flat blocks in the Batemoor area meant crews from Crews from Birley, Aston and Lowedges were all dispatched to the scene to battle the fire before it could get out of hand.

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue has confirmed no one was hurt in the incident and the fire was extinguished by 11.10pm. It is believed the fire was started accidentally.

The blaze also caused Stagecoach Yorkshire to divert its No.1 bus service during the incident.

