Traffic was blocked from entering Batemoor Road while the fire service tackled the blaze.

A Sheffield council housing neighbourhood was shut to traffic last night following a flat fire.

At least three fire engines were scrambled to Batemoor Road at around 9.15pm yesterday (August 2) after a blaze broke out in a flat.

At least three fire engines were called to Batemoor Road in Sheffield on August 3 to tackle a flat fire.

The densely packed flat blocks in the Batemoor area meant crews from Crews from Birley, Aston and Lowedges were all dispatched to the scene to battle the fire before it could get out of hand.

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue has confirmed no one was hurt in the incident and the fire was extinguished by 11.10pm. It is believed the fire was started accidentally.