Basketball coach discharged from hospital after health scare during Sheffield Sharks’ clash with Worcester Wolves

A basketball coach has been discharged from hospital after falling suddenly ill during Sheffield Sharks’ match against Worcester Wolves yesterday.

Wolves coach Ty Shaw failed to reappear after half time during the game at the English Institute of Sport, and at the end of the match fans were asked to leave by an alternative exit while he was treated by paramedics.

READ MORE: Basketball coach suffers suspected heart attack in Sheffield Sharks’ match against Worcester Wolves

Reports suggested he had been taken to Northern General Hospital following a suspected heart attack.

The Sharks, who won 114-76, posted a message following the game, offering Mr Shaw their ‘best wishes’ for a ‘speedy recovery’.

READ MORE: Man arrested after woman dies in Sheffield crash

Wolves managing director Mick Donovan today updated fans on the coach’s condition.

He said: “Thank you for all of the messages of support for Ty. We are pleased to say that he has been discharged from hospital this morning and will be taking some time to rest and make a full recovery.”