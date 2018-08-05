Barry Chuckle dies at 73: Tributes pour in for Yorkshire's beloved Chuckle Brothers entertainer

Tributes have poured in for Barry Elliott, aka Barry Chuckle, one half of the iconic Yorkshire TV entertainment duo.

Manager Phil Dale said in a statement to the Press Association: "It is with great sadness that the family announce that Barry passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his wife Ann and all his family."

He added: "The family would like to express their thanks to the many people who have been fans of the Chuckle Brothers and they know that they will share in part the great, great loss they feel."

His comedy partner Paul said: "I've not just lost my brother, I've lost my theatrical partner of many, many years and my very best friend."

Labour MP Angela Rayner said: "So sorry to hear of the death of Barry Chuckle aged 73 this morning.

"A great entertainer who has been making people laugh for so long. Our family loved his act with his brother, R.I.P. Barry."

Referencing one of the Chuckle Brothers' famous catchphrases, former England rugby union international and broadcaster Brian Moore wrote: "'To me; to me.' Doesn't really work does it. RIP Barry Chuckle."

Rapper Tinchy Stryder, who collaborated with the Chuckle Brothers on a song called To Me, To You (Bruv) in 2014, wrote: "Funny, Down to earth, super cool, talented, humble legend. Rest in peace Barry Chuckle!"

Phoenix Nights star and Take Me Out presenter Paddy McGuinness tweeted: "One of my favourites from childhood years, teenage years and as an adult! Gutted. Barry Chuckle RIP sir."

The star, real name Barry Elliott, and his brother were awarded a Bafta Special Award in 2008 for their contribution to children's television.

A tribute on the official Bafta twitter page said: "We're deeply saddened to learn of the death of Barry Elliot, known as Barry Chuckle."