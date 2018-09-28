Barriers to be installed at ‘confusing’ crossing where Sheffield pensioner was killed by police car going above speed limit

Safety barriers will be introduced at a ‘confusing’ pedestrian crossing where a pensioner was killed after being hit by a police car going above the speed limit.

Leslie Bingham, aged 73, was hit by a marked police vehicle while walking across Penistone Road as he made his way to Owlerton Greyhound Stadium in Sheffield to celebrate his granddaughter Katie's 21st birthday.

Police tape at the scene.

An inquest heard a police Vauxhall Antara SUV driven by PC Stephen Hazelhurst - which had no blue flashing lights or sirens on as it was not responding to an emergency - was travelling at 41mph in a 30mph zone just prior to the collision.

A jury described the multiple pedestrian crossings at the scene as "very confusing" and coroner Christopher Dorries urged Sheffield Council to look at how they are set up. Mr Bingham’s family also supported this call.

The authority has now vowed to build a barrier at the scene.

Flowers left at the scene.

In a statement, the council expressed their sympathy to Mr Bingham's family and added: “Recent reviews show the crossings remain safe and can be followed by pedestrians when using the correct points of the junction.

“To increase safety further, we are proposing to install a pedestrian barrier at the corner of Penistone Road and Bradfield Road and this work will be carried out in the next 10 weeks.”

The crossing was condemned as an 'accident waiting to happen' by Matt Turner, former chair of Cycle Sheffield, in The Star as far back as 2015 – about two years before Mr Bingham's death in January last year.

The authority said at the time that layout met design requirements and additional safety measures were also installed around that time.

The crossing was installed as part of a major £5 million scheme to ease congestion and upgrade Penistone Road – said to be Sheffield’s second busiest street after the Parkway and used by 60, 000 motorists daily.

An inquest heard how Mr Bingham, a former metal worker of Malin Bridge, died of multiple injuries after being hit by the police vehicle.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct probed the incident and PC Hazelhurst was brought before a misconduct meeting.

He was found to have 'breached the standards of professional behaviour' and was given management advice and ordered to complete a bespoke driver training course.

The Crown Prosecution Service said criminal charges could not be brought due to lack of evidence.