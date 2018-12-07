Barnsley woman taken to hospital after bungalow blaze

Have your say

A Barnsley woman was taken to hospital after a fire broke out in her home when clothes she was drying went up in flames.

The elderly woman inhaled smoke when the fire broke out in her bungalow in Lilydene Avenue, Grimethorpe., at 10.40pm last night.

Lilydene Avenue, Grimethorpe, Barnsley

She had left clothes drying in front of an open fire in her living space.

Firefighters called out to the blaze said it caused severe damage.

Crews remained at the scene until 12.30am.