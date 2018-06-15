Barnsley woman paints boobs red and white to support England - after cheeky Tour de Yorkshire bike pic

A fun-loving Barnsley woman who painted a bike on her bare boobs to show her support for the Tour de Yorkshire has got her paints out again - to give England her backing at the World Cup.

Creative Catherine Higgins decided to show her backing for Gareth Southgate's squad at the World Cup in Russia in her own unique way - by painting a football on one breast and the cross of St George on the other before sharing the picture on Facebook.

And it comes just weeks after she painted a blue and yellow bike across her bosom to get behind the Tour de Yorkshire.

READ MORE: Cor de Yorkshire! Barnsley woman paints bare boobs with bike to support cycle race

She said: "I just love football so I thought I would show my support and do a football on one and the flag on the other. I just love to make people laugh."

Earlier this year Catherine came up with a wheely cheeky way to show her support for the Tour de Yorkshire - by painting her bare boobs to look like a bike.

Catherine of Hoyland, near Barnsley, shared photos of her colourfully decorated 40EE bust on social media.

She said: "I wanted to show people you can get involved in any shape or form. I just wanted to liven it up with something a bit different."

So Catherine, 51, stripped down to her waist, grabbed a set of face paints and a mirror and set to work.

She said: "I did it myself and it was quite hard. I wish I had had someone else to help me."