Barnsley volunteer ‘awake and able to talk’ after collapsing at stadium

A man who collapsed before the Barnsley FC’s home game with Burton Albion on Saturday is awake and able to talk, his family have revealed.

Stephen Croft was airlifted to Northern General Hospital in Sheffield falling ill while working as a volunteer at the ground on Saturday, September 22.

The air ambulance lands at Barnsley's Oakwell Stadium after a matchday volunteer had a cardiac arrest (pic: Barnsley FC)

The 61-year-old has been in hospital ever since, but his family have now revealed his condition has improved, and he is able to communicate with family and friends.

In a statement released via the club, they said: “The family of Stephen Croft are pleased to be able to let you know that following our last update on Saturday evening, Stephen is now awake in hospital and able to talk to us.

“He is still poorly and there is clearly a long road to recovery ahead, but all the signs are positive. The improvement in his condition since Saturday evening has been remarkable and we would like to extend our thanks to the wonderful staff on the GICU at the Northern General.

"We would also like to reiterate our thanks to the Burton players, staff and fans, the medical staff from Barnsley and Burton, Yorkshire Ambulance Service, Yorkshire Air Ambulance and the continued support of Barnsley Football Club and their fans.

“We are truly humbled by the messages of support and well wishes we have all received over the last few days. Finally, we would ask you to respect Stephen and the family's privacy through this difficult time and we will provide further updates via the team at Barnsley Football Club when appropriate.”