Barnsley secondary school joins multi-academy trust

A Barnsley secondary school has joined others in the area to become part of the Astrea Academy Trust.

The Dearne Advanced Learning Centre (ALC) in the Dearne Valley already works closely with a number of academies in the Astrea family, including Netherwood Academy, and four primaries – Carrfield, Gooseacre, Highgate and The Hill.

The secondary school is the latest to join the trust which was established in 2015 and already operates primary, secondary and all-through schools in South Yorkshire and Cambridgeshire.

READ MORE: Steve Slack interview: ‘People always ask 'Do we need a charity to support young LGBT+ people now, because everything's alright?' Actually, it isn't’

In total, there are now 26 academies within the Astrea Academy Trust

Chief Executive, Libby Nicholas said: “We are absolutely delighted that The Dearne has joined our growing family of schools. At Astrea, we are absolutely passionate about delivering an education that ‘inspires beyond measure’.

“We focus on academic excellence, supported by the broadest range of enrichment opportunities encompassing arts, sports, music, debating, leadership and the community.

READ MORE: Reverend’s heart-warming response to vandals who attacked her church in Sheffield

“We have worked with Joanne Wilson and her team for some time and look forward to continuing to work together to ensure that every pupil has the best possible education throughout their time with us.”

Joanne Wilson, Principal of The Dearne said: "Governors and senior leaders are thrilled to have joined Astrea Academy Trust.

“The decision offers students, staff and families significant opportunities to work even more closely with our partner schools to ensure we offer an outstanding education for all children from age 2 to 16 across the Dearne Valley.

READ MORE: ‘Gambling killed our sons’ – Sheffield families unite in grief to save others

“We are developing a 2020 Vision of Excellence at The Dearne that places ‘Empowering Belief’ at the heart of everything we do. This is an exciting time for the school to further innovate within Astrea's ambitious and forward-thinking philosophies.

“There are even greater times ahead for The Dearne!"