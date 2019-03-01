A road in South Yorkshire has been closed following a serious collision.

Emergency services were called to a crash this evening on the A616 Whams Road in Barnsley, not far from Langsett Reservoir.

Whams Road in Barnsley (pic: Google)

South Yorkshire Police said at 9.30pm tonight that the road was expected to remain closed for the next couple of hours.

“This follows a serious collision reported earlier this evening,” the force added.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and plan alternative routes.”