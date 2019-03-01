A road in South Yorkshire has been closed following a serious collision.
Emergency services were called to a crash this evening on the A616 Whams Road in Barnsley, not far from Langsett Reservoir.
South Yorkshire Police said at 9.30pm tonight that the road was expected to remain closed for the next couple of hours.
“This follows a serious collision reported earlier this evening,” the force added.
“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and plan alternative routes.”