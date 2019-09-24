Barnsley pub damaged in arson attack
A pub was damaged in an early morning arson attack in Barnsley today.
Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 12:55 pm
Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 16:29 pm
The Hope Inn, which is disused, was damaged when waste, including old pub equipment and furniture, was set alight outside.
The flames spread to the pub, which is on Rotherham Road, Cundy Cross.
Firefighters were alerted to the blaze at around 1.30am today.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.