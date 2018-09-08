Barnsley ‘on lockdown’ after stabbing 

Barnsley is reported to be ‘on lockdown’ this morning after a stabbing.

Unconfirmed reports say people are being warned to stay away from Barnsley town centre after at least one person was stabbed.

Shoppers have reported being locked in the town’s Marks and Spencer store for their own safety after a person armed with a knife was reported to be ‘running around the town centre’.

There have also been reports that two other people have also been stabbed, although these are at this stage unconfirmed.

Further reports say a woman has now been detained, but other suspects are still believed to be on the run.

South Yorkshire Police say there is a high police presence in the town as they respond to a ‘serious incident’.

