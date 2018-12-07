Barnsley murder accused told friend he’d ‘booted’ spice user in the head, court hears

A man accused of murdering a spice user in Barnsley town centre told a friend how he’d ‘booted’ the victim in the head, a court heard.

Ricky Ramsden is charged with the murder of David Szubert, aged 38, who was found dead just outside the Civic Centre - also known as Mandela Gardens - on the afternoon of Sunday, June 17.

David Szubert

Jurors at Sheffield Crown Court today heard transcripts read out of police interviews with the 27-year-old defendant, of Dodworth Road, Barnsley, which took place shortly after Mr Szubert’s death.

In one of the interviews, conducted by Detective Constable Andrew Stephanek, Ramsden is told how there are three witnesses who claim they saw a man matching his description stamp on Mr Szubert’s head, to which he replies that they must be lying.

The officer then tells him ‘this is the time to show remorse and responsibility for what’s happened’, and Ramsden replies ‘I’ve told you everything that happened’.

The court has heard how Ramsden had been playing pool at The Garrison pub that afternoon when he allegedly left to carry out the brutal attack before returning shortly after.

In one of the interviews, DC Stephanek describes what the friend Ramsden had been playing pool with had told police.

“He said you turned round and said there’s a spice head laying about," the officer is recorded as saying.

“He said you exited and came back about five minutes later. He said that on your return you said to him you kicked him.

“At first he thought you were talking rubbish and making it up but he asked you further and you confirmed it. You said you’d kicked or booted him in the head.”

Ramsden replied ‘no comment’ during the interview.

In the interviews, the defendant is asked what happened to the trainers he was wearing that afternoon and to a mobile phone he was allegedly seen holding.

He denied having a mobile phone on him at the time and told police ‘all my trainers are in my bedsit, at the bottom of the stairs’.

Jurors have previously been told that Mr Szubert had been smoking spice shortly before he was killed, and that Ramsden was heard saying ‘dirty smackhead’ and ‘spicehead’ before the alleged stamp.

Ramsden has admitted manslaughter but denies murder.

The trial continues.