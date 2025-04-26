Barnsley: Missing man found in hours of police appeal going online

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 26th Apr 2025, 12:15 BST
Police have found a missing man from Barnsley ‘safe and well’.

Police put out an appeal for the whereabouts of Adrian earlier today (April 26), after he was last seen at Gawber Road in Barnsley.

Thankfully, only a few hours after the appeal went out, the 61-year-old was found safe and well.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We’re pleased to share that Adrian who was missing from Barnsley has been found safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”

