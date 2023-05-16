Concern is growing for the welfare of a missing 13-year-old girl from Barnsley, who has not been seen for over 17 hours.

The teenager, called Kadee, was last seen in Goldthorpe, Barnsley at 7pm last night (Monday, May 15). She has not been seen or heard from since and South Yorkshire Police officers in the town are said to be becoming “increasingly concerned” for her welfare.

Kadee has been described as mixed-race and around 5ft tall with black, curly hair. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a blue denim jacket. She also has a black coat with her.

Anyone who may have seen her or know where she could be is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, whilst quoting incident number 970 of May 14.