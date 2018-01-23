Barnsley man wanted in connection with assault

Have your say

Police have launched an appeal to track down a Barnsley man wanted in connection with an assault.

Police have launched an appeal to track down a Barnsley man wanted in connection with an assault.

Dale Darren Shaw, 28, is wanted in connection with an assault reported to police on January 18.

He is known to have links to Hoyland, Jump and Wombwell.

Shaw is described as having mousy brown hair, he may or may not have a beard, and has the tattoo ‘Dale’ on his neck.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 59 of January 18.