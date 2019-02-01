Barnsley man sentenced to nine years for five child sex offences against a girl under 13

A Barnsley man has been sentenced to nine years behind bars after being found guilty of five child sex offences against a girl under the age of 13.

Dilbahadur Rayamajhi, 45, formerly of Nicholas Street, Barnsley, committed the offences – which included one count of assault by penetration and four of sexual touching – over a three year period.

Weston was jailed during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, February 1

An investigation was launched in April 2017 when the young girl Rayamajhi had abused raised concerns with her school supervisor, who then reported their concerns to police.

Speaking after the trial, Detective Constable Elinor Duke said: “First and foremost I’d like to praise the victim for the immense bravery and courage she has shown in telling someone what happened to her.

“Rayamajhi denied the offences he was charged with, meaning his victim had to endure the ordeal of recounting what he had subjected her to.”

“The confidence she has shown must be commended and with her brave testimony we’ve been able to bring Rayamajhi before the courts and see him brought to justice for his heinous crimes.”