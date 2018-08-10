Barnsley man jailed for driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs

A Barnsley man has been jailed for driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

Nathan Dunn, aged 26, of Raley Street, Kingstone, was arrested on Tuesday, August 7 on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug with intent to supply.

He was later charged with driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs and driving without a licence or insurance.

He appeared before at Barnsley magistrates and was jailed for 18 weeks.

