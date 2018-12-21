Barnsley man jailed for 16 years for raping children

Have your say

A Barnsley man has been jailed for 16 years for raping and sexually assaulting children.

Paul Marc Garner, aged 41 and formerly of William Street, Goldthorpe, attacked two children over two-year period.

He was found guilty of two counts of rape, four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing or inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how he attacked the girls in Rotherham and Doncaster between 2012 and 2014.

Detective Constable Kim Musson said: “This has been a very sensitive investigation and I commend the victims in this case for their tremendous bravery, taking the courageous step to come forward and report their abuse to police.

“They have then demonstrated their continued strength by going to give evidence before a court.

“I am pleased that Garner was found guilty and is now behind bars for his horrific crimes.”

