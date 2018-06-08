Barnsley man jailed despite fleeing to Italy to avoid child sex abuse court case

A Barnsley man who fled to Italy to avoid a child sex abuse court case has been jailed.

Giovanni Miccoli was sentenced to four-and-a-half years behind bars for eight sex offences against a young boy after a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday.

REVEALED: 129 South Yorkshire football hooligans BANNED from attending World Cup in Russia

Miccoli took a one-way flight to Italy while on bail.

He was returned to Britain after the Crown Prosecution Service applied for a European Arrest Warrant.

SEARCH: Police search launched for missing teenage boy with links to Rotherham

Miccoli then pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual activity with a child, three counts of sexual activity in the presence of a child and two counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

READ MORE: Armed police deal with 'incident' outside former Sheffield pub

Alexandra Quigley, a Senior Crown Prosecutor with CPS Yorkshire and Humberside, said: "Giovanni Miccoli deliberately targeted his young victim, who he had known for many years as a friend of the family.

"In a gross breach of trust, Miccoli committed a series of sexual offences, including engaging in sexual activity with the victim.

"Whilst on bail, Miccoli fled the country in a futile attempt to escape justice, and he has today been sentenced to four and a half years for his crimes. I hope that this is of some comfort to his victim. Our thoughts remain with him.”

Details of where Miccoli lived in Barnsley or his age have not yet been released.