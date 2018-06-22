Barnsley man charged with murder of Polish immigrant

A Barnsley man has been charged with murder after a Polish immigrant died of head injuries in the town centre.

Ricky Ramsden, aged 27, of Dodworth Road, was charged in the early hours of this morning with the murder of Dawid Szubert, who died last weekend in the town centre.

Mr Szubert, aged 38, was found just outside of Civic Gardens, also known as Mandela Gardens, at around 3.30pm on Sunday, 17 June, after a call was received by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene and a post mortem examination later revealed he had died of a head injury.

Mr Szubert’s family have now released a photo of him as they make plans to travel to the UK from Poland following the tragic news of his death.

Ramsden, of Dodworth Road, appeared at Barnsley Magistrates’ Court and has been remanded until he appears at Sheffield Crown Court next month.

A 43-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder and a 27-year-old man and 32-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of theft, all remain released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to please call police on 101, anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 605 of 17 June 2018.