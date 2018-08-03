Barnsley man accused of burglary, dangerous driving and affray

A Barnsley man is due in court accused of burglary, dangerous driving and affray.

Jonathan Osbourne, aged 25, of Yews Avenue, Worsbrough, is alleged to have committed the offences on Sunday, May 13.

It is claimed that in the early hours of the morning damage was caused to a car on Wharf Street, Barnsley, outside of the home of a woman in her 20s.

The house was then allegedly broken into and the woman assaulted.

Osbourne has been remanded into custody and is due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, August 28.