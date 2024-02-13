Barnsley Hospital Charity receives £3,000 from local Homebuilder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barnsley Hospital Charity’s work strives to give patients at Barnsley Hospital and their families the best experience possible in every department, from antenatal to end-of-life care. The charity also manages hospital fundraising activities and events alongside its team of volunteers to raise vital funds.

Most recently, the charity has worked hard to raise money for a new activity room within the elderly ward, which included an electronic games and activities table, to encourage patients to embrace social interactions and improve their wellbeing during their stay in hospital.

The donation from Barratt Developments Yorkshire West will go towards creating a dedicated dementia ward for patients and their family members. The ward will have colour-coded rooms, brand new furniture, a TV room, and kitchen facilities for visitors.

Jane Mills, Charity Development Manager from Barnsley Hospital Charity, said: “We’re so pleased to have received such a kind donation from Barratt Developments Yorkshire West.

“This donation will help enormously in transforming our care of the elderly ward into a space suitable for patients living with dementia and their visitors. We’re now one step closer to making this ward available for patients, and we would like to thank Barratt Developments for being a part of making this project possible.”

Gavin Birch, Managing Director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire West, commented: “Barnsley Hospital Charity is really dedicated to making the hospital experience for patients and visitors as seamless as possible.

“With two Barratt Homes’ developments in Cudworth and Darfield, we understand how important it is for residents across Barnsley to have access to high-quality healthcare facilities. We hope our donation to Barnsley Hospital Charity will make a difference to those accessing the new dementia ward.”