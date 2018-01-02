Barnsley fire victim had been cooking in bedroom

A Barnsley man who died after his house went up in flames had been cooking on a stove in his bedroom, an investigation has found.

The man, aged in his 60s, was found by firefighters in his burning home in Clarendon Street after a neighbour raised the alarm at around 9.30pm yesterday.

He was rescued and rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

Fire investigator Andy Strelczenie, of South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, said when crews arrived the house was smoke-logged and firefighters entered wearing specialist breathing equipment to check for casualties.

He said an investigation carried out today established that the fire started around a stove which had been used for cooking in the man's bedroom.

"There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death," he said.

"A neighbour raised the alarm and crews were committed wearing breathing apparatus.

"The house was very heavily smoke-logged, which made conditions inside difficult, but the occupier was located, rescued and taken to hospital but he sadly died."

He said it is believed that the fire smouldered slowly before taking hold as the man slept.

And the fire investigator said there were no smoke alarms fitted in the property.

"This is a tragic event which we believe was cooking related," he said.

"There was a little stove in the bedroom and we believe a fire smouldered there at first before taking hold as the man slept.

"The safety message we want to pass on from this is the importance of having smoke alarms fitted. They can give you that extra bit of time to escape should a fire break out."

The fire investigation was carried out jointly with South Yorkshire Police.