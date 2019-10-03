Barnsley FC in tribute after supporter dies during game at Oakwell
Barnsley Football Club has paid tribute to a supporter who died during Wednesday night’s game with Derby County at Oakwell.
Jeffrey Wroe, aged 66, died towards the end of the 2-2 Championship draw between the Tykes and Rams on Wednesday night.
In a short statement, Barnsley FC has said it is supporting Mr Wroe’s family.
It said: “Barnsley Football Club are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a supporter at Wednesday night’s fixture against Derby County.
“Jeffrey Wroe was treated by emergency services at Oakwell towards the end of the match but, devastatingly, was unable to be revived.
“The club has been liaising with and will continue to support the family and friends of Mr Wroe through this exceptionally difficult time, whilst asking for their privacy to be respected.”
Cauley Woodrow’s 94th minute goal salvaged a point for Barnsley in the match, played in front of 13,634 spectators.