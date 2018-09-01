Barnsley FC physiotherapist Vikki to take on half marathon

Barnsley physiotherapist Vikki Stevens will lace up her running shoes next weekend as she takes on the Great North Run to raise money for a charity close to her heart.

Vikki Stevens, Barnsley FC’s frist team physiotherapist, will be one of 143 runners raising cash fro Epilepsy Action – which both her parents suffer with.

She orginally hoped to raise around £500 for the charity but has already raised more than £1,000.

Vikki said: “I have chosen to run a half marathon this September for Epilepsy Action as the charity is very close to home with having both my parents affected by epilepsy.

“It is a silent and unpredictable condition which has a large impact on wellbeing, lifestyle and general health. It is a condition that can affect people in a number of different ways, and there is still limited awareness and understanding about epilepsy.

“However, thanks to charities such as Epilepsy Action there has been a huge improvement in the support and treatment options available to people with the condition over the years.

“They help to promote a safe and independent lifestyle. With the help of donations we can hopefully raise funds to continue to improve the lives of those affected by it.”

Amy Hesselden, fundraising events officer at Epilepsy Action, said: “It is fantastic that Vikki is joining the 143 people taking part in the Great North Run for Epilepsy Action this year.

Since 2005, 1,100 runners have raised more than £500,000 for the charity, which has helped us make a huge difference to people living with epilepsy.”

Anyone wishing to sponsor Vikki should visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/victoria-stevens2018