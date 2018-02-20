Barnsley drug dealer jailed

A Barnsley man is behind bars for 16 months after he was caught dealing Class B drugs in the town.

Aden Wood, aged 24, of Westfields, Worsbrough Bridge, was jailed at Sheffield Crown Court after being found guilty of possession of drugs with intent to supply.

He was caught in the act by officers in the Worsbrough Common area of Barnsley on Tuesday, June 13.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Drugs can have a devastating impact on our communities and our aim is to identify and bring individuals engaging in this type of criminality to justice.

"We are committed to working to achieve this and I would encourage anyone with concerns to please report it.

"I’m glad Wood has now been punished for his actions and I hope by highlighting this result it demonstrates the action we are taking to remove the threat and dangers caused by drugs in both Barnsley and South Yorkshire."