Barnsley: Dale Tonge delighted with Reds’ award recognition

Barnsley dominating the EFL League One team of the year is a “massive deal”, according to assistant boss Dale Tonge.

The seasonal line-up, voted by players across the division, was announced this week and included skipper Adam Davies, defender Ethan Pinnock and midfielders Cameron McGeehan and Alex Mowatt.

To add to the sea of Red in the side, head coach Daniel Stendel was also named as manager of the season.

"The added (backing) of their peers in giving them the votes is a massive deal for players - knowing that your colleagues and opposition are actually respecting what you do,” Tonge said ahead of this weekend's clash with Coventry. “It is a big thing.

"I am sure how many times that happens, apart from a team who maybe runs away with the league - in getting four players in and a manager at the same time.

"It is a great achievement for those boys personally. But it is the team and squad as a whole who have helped the boys achieve what they are going to get personally.

"Obviously, how the gaffer has set the team up has obviously been attractive and we have scored lots of goals and not conceded many. At the same time, it is free-flowing football and the boys love playing that way.”

The Reds have received more recognition in the last couple of weeks after Davies and Ryan Hedges represented Wales in the recent international break.

Davies won a first cap when he came on in a friendly against Trinidad and Tobago, while Hedges made his first start in the same game.

Tonge added: “Both are full of confidence, the boys have welcomed them in and given them some congratulations because it is a big achievement for both of them - a first start and a first cap, it is great for us as a club to have players doing that.

“But it is added reward for the squad as a whole because they have helped them get there.

“It's a massive honour to represent your country and whatever level. It is a honour.”

Meanwhile, Tonge has confirmed that left-back Daniel Pinillos is back in the reckoning for Saturday's home game with Coventry City after missing the Reds' last two games with an eye injury.

Tonge said: "Dani trained fully yesterday (Wednesday) for the first time. He is back fit and in contention for the weekend.

"We have got a fully fit (existing) squad for the weekend, including Dani. He is contention for the weekend."