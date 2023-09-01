Barnsley crash: Man, 24, dies after collision in Brierly between quad bike and van
A 24-year-old man involved in the collision was pronounced dead at the scene.
South Yorkshire Police have appealed for witnesses after a fatal collision in Brierly, Barnsley, yesterday afternoon, Thursday, August 31.
Emergency services were called to Frickley Bridge Lane, Brierly, at 3.39pm following reports of a quad bike being involved in a collision with a white Mercedes Sprinter van.
A 24-year-old man, who was riding the quad bike, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
It is believed that the 24-year-old was travelling towards Brierley, and the white van travelling in the opposite direction, but officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnesses the collision.
Motorists with dash cam footage who may have captured the collision, or either vehicle beforehand, are also asked to get in touch.
You can use webchat on SYP's website, the online portal, or call 101 quoting incident number 544 of August 31, 2023.
Dashcam footage should be emailed to [email protected], quoting the incident number above in the email subject line.