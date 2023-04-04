Barnsley Council announce jam-packed 2023 events programme

Barnsley Council has announced its 2023 events programme, featuring a packed schedule of free, fun activities for all.

Flavours Food Festival 2022

This programme sees the return of beloved events such as Flavours Food Festival and Barnsley’s Big Weekend, as well as a brand-new Christmas Market.

Responding to high demand from the public, a brand-new Christmas Market will be coming to The Glass Works Square this winter, bringing festive cheer to all. Further details will be announced in full later this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first upcoming event is the highly anticipated Flavours Food Festival on 18-21 May. The festival, previously held at Elsecar Heritage Centre, will be held at The Glass Works outside Barnsley Markets’ main entrance, on May Day Green. Featuring a diverse range of food and drink, live music and live cookery demonstrations, the 2022 festival achieved a footfall of 83,000 over four days.

Flavours Food Festival 2022

In addition to the food festival, several other events are happening in Barnsley over spring and summer, including the one-day multi-venue music festival, Barnsley Live, on 17 June, Barnsley's Big Weekend on 14-16 July and The Glass Works and Barnsley Civic Garden Party on 23-24 September – featuring an array of dancers and brass bands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later in the year on 24-25 November, the always popular Barnsley Bright Nights will return. Barnsley Bright Nights features the main Christmas lights switch-on celebration, alongside two nights of free family entertainment.

Finally, on 7-10 December, the new Barnsley Christmas Market will open, where families can come and experience festive fun in the heart of the town centre.

Kathy McArdle, Service Director for Regeneration and Culture at Barnsley Council, said: “We are thrilled to unveil the 2023 events programme. We have listened closely to public feedback and have worked hard to create an even more exciting range of events for everyone to enjoy this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re so excited to announce the launch of a new Christmas Market. Alongside Barnsley Bright Nights, we’re sure it will make the town centre a really special place over the winter period.

“These events will help drive more footfall, enhance the overall vibrancy and experience for locals and visitors, and help increase spend in the town centre – which supports all our great retail and leisure businesses.

“It was great to see our communities coming together to enjoy these fantastic events throughout 2022 and we can't wait for the hugely exciting 2023. Be sure to mark key dates in your diary and join us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnsley Council has also planned a number of fun activities – suitable for the whole family – during the Easter Bank Holiday Weekend and the school holidays.