Barnsley College pupil detained after fellow student reported he was ‘carrying a gun’  

Barnsley College was in lockdown this lunchtime after a pupil claimed a fellow student was ‘carrying a firearm’.

A number of police cars arrived at the college at around 12.20pm on Thursday after it was reported a pupil was seen carrying a gun.

Police at Barnsley College - Credit: Melanie Clarke

The college was placed into lockdown as police searched the area.

Police detained one boy following the incident and, following a search, said he was not in possession of a firearm or any weapon.

The incident is now over and the college is back open again.