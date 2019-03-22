Barnsley: Cauley Woodrow just wants more and more goals

Cauley Woodrow is more than happy with his start to life at Barnsley.

The striker opted to swap the Premier League for League One in August when leaving Fulham for Oakwell in search of regular first-team football.

Woodrow was initially frustrated with an injury sustained in one of his first training sessions, keeping him sidelined until November.

But the 24-year-old soon hit the ground running, forming a formidable partnership with top-scorer Kieffer Moore as the Reds surged into automatic-promotion contention.

Woodrow has netted 14 goals in 28 appearances in all competitions so far this season and could not have asked for a better start to his Tykes career.

"I think after the start I had with the injury, if you had said to me that I would have scored 14 goals by now, I'd have bitten your hand off," he said.

"I am delighted and just want to keep adding the goals.

"I am enjoying it, I am loving it, I don't really care who I am playing with, whatever, as long as we keep winning and playing well that's all I care about.

"I am really enjoying it, I am really enjoying the task of us trying to get promoted."

Woodrow has been forced to take on extra responsibility following the injury to Moore.

The striker was ruled out for the rest of the season with a head injury sustained during a nasty collision with Gabriel Zakuani in the 4-1 win at Gillingham on February 9.

That has left Woodrow as Barnsley's main frontman and he has responded well, scoring three of his side's seven goals in Moore's absence.

The Reds have drawn four of their last seven games 0-0, though, but remain second in the table and two points above Sunderland, who do have a game in hand.

"I don't think there is any pressure, I have just got to keep doing what I am doing, hopefully the chances fall and I take them," he added.

"I don't think my role has changed in terms of pressure or anything. But it is important I am getting among the goals and keeping doing what I was doing before Kieffer was injured."