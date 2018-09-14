Barnsley cash machine blown up by thieves

A cash machine in Barnsley was blown up by thieves who stole the money inside.

The ATM at the Co-op on King Street, Hoyland, was blown up by thieves who used gas canisters and then stole the money inside.

A cash machine was blown up in Hoyland

They struck at around 3am Wednesday.

Some cash was recovered at the scene and a police investigation is under way to track down those involved.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 73 of September 12.