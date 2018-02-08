Barnsley burial site could cordoned off by the police for weeks

An area of land in Barnsley where human bones were found could be cordoned off by the police for weeks.

A skull and bones were found on land off Mitchell Street in the Swaithe area of Barnsley on Sunday afternoon.

CRIME: Men still on the run after stabbing in Sheffield city centre bar



A forensic archaeologist confirmed the remains were human following the discovery and further examination has established that the skull was a man's.

INQUEST: Sheffield anaesthetist killed himself with cocktail of drugs after second wife sent him divorce papers



It is believed that the body could have been buried for 20 years.

Detectives are now trying to establish how the man died.

VICTIM SPEAKS OUT: Brave Doncaster child abuse victim speaks out after her attacker is jailed for nine years

They said the burial site could be cordoned off for weeks while the area is examined.



