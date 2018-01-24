Barnsley burglars jailed for string of offences

Two men have been jailed over a string of offences in Barnsley.

Jamie Lloyd, aged 31, of Dillington Road, Worsbrough and Arron Summers, 29, of Gloucester Road, Liverpool, were jailed at Sheffield Crown Court last week.

LLyod was sentenced to two-and-a-half years for three counts of burglary, three counts of handling stolen goods and one count of producing cannabis after being arrested in November.

Summers, was jailed for a year and nine months for four counts of burglary after breaking into three businesses and a house over a three-week period in September last year.

PC Tom Key, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "Tackling burglaries in Barnsley has been a priority for our teams and I’m pleased that since apprehending these two offenders we have seen the number of burglaries fall.

"This area of business continues to be a priority for us to ensure that residents of the district feel safe and we will always do whatever we can to ensure offenders are prosecuted and brought before the courts."