Jake Spendlove, aged 25 and of no fixed abode, was sentenced to two years behind bars at a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court after pleading guilty to burglary.

Spendlove broke into a property on Castle Street and stole a laptop, mobile phones, wallets, cash and bankcards.

Inspector Rebecca Richardson, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “The family had gone up to bed, locking all the doors in the property.

"Spendlove managed to gain access through a window that had been left slightly ajar. Once inside he ransacked the house, taking around £1,000 worth of valuables as well as a large amount of foreign currency.”

Spendlove was also sentenced for theft from a vehicle after breaking into a car on Caxton Street in Barnsley earlier in the same month.

Insp Richardson added: “Burglary is such an intrusive crime and can have a bigger impact than people think.