Barnsley boys praised after pulling man to safety from tracks at railway station
Freddie Corbett, aged 15, and Harley Hollingworth, 16, pulled the man to safety from the tracks at Bolton-upon-Dearne station.
The friends had been waiting for the last train home on Saturday night when they spotted a man in a sleeping bag on the platform.
He then got up and went onto the tracks.
Despite the risk to their own lives, as they saw the train approach the boys followed him onto the tracks and pulled him to safety, with Freddie describing the act of bravery as 'just natural instinct'.
A Network Rail worker said: “These two lads were his angels! Dragged him off the railway…sat with him talking till I got there and make no mistakes saved his life!
“Kids get a bad press but with humanity like those lads shown tonight we are in safe hands!
“These two lads are a credit to their parents and I can’t speak highly enough about them.”
Adding: “If you see them, buy them a J20 (not old enough for pints yet).”
The Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123, where someone will listen without judgement.
