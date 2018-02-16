Barnsley announce former Champions League winner as new head coach

Have your say

Barnsley Football Club have announced that Jose Morais has been appointed as their head coach.

The Portuguese 52-year-old takes over from Paul Heckingbottom on an 18-month contract.

Morais worked alongside Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho during Inter Milan's historic treble winning 2009/10 season.

The club won the Serie A title, the Coppa Italia and the UEFA Champions League under Mourinho with Morais playing a key role in his coaching staff.

Morais will take training from Friday morning, preparing the squad for an important Sky Bet Championship clash with Burton Albion at Oakwell on Tuesday evening.

More to follow.