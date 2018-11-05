Barnsley animal sanctuary needs your help 

A South Yorkshire animal sanctuary has issued an urgent appeal for help, as it faces another tough winter.

Albert’s Horse sanctuary, in Cawthorne, Barnsley, has revealed it must raised over £5,000 to buy enough feed to last through the winter.

Owner Mary Hepworth said: “Last winter was devastating and the summer was just as bad. There has been no grass at all for the animals all summer, and we ended up having to use the hay we had stored for winter, which is now all gone.”

Mary opened Albert’s Horse Sanctuary in 2005 – along with husband John and daughters Mary-Anne and Stacey – to care for animals who are no longer wanted and face being put down. Mary has said that the sanctuary will continue to help horses for as long as it can, although the future looks uncertain.

Mary added: “We have vet bills to pay and the cold weather makes it tough as the horses take more looking after. The harsh reality is that we are entirely self-funded and without the support of the public, there’s no way we could continue to do what we do. We take things day by day.

“We are in desperate need of donations, as well as any volunteers who can provide extra hands in the weeks and months ahead Please get in touch.”

- To make a donation to the sanctuary, contact Mary on 07721 327879.