Craig Walton has committed himself to charity work and helping others who are facing adversity following his accident.

A lorry driver from Barnsley who suffered a below-the-knee amputation has qualified as a personal trainer, and is committing himself to helping others who are facing adversity.

Craig Walton, 33, was involved in a serious head-on traffic collision in November 2021, which left him trapped in his lorry for over an hour.

He is now “fitter and stronger” than before his accident, when he already led a very active lifestyle. He trained at a kickboxing gym, did the Fan Dance challenge - a 15-mile load-bearing walk across the Welsh mountains - and the Three Peaks fundraising walk.

Craig said: “The challenges I've faced due to the accident and the adjustments required to embrace a new way of life with my prosthetic have helped me build my psychological resilience. It’s allowed me to stay on top of my mental health and well-being and keep a positive attitude.

“Now, I want to help others. Even if I can help just one person overcome adversity, I will consider it a huge success.”

Since the accident he has given a series of motivational talks, including one at Barnsley College.

He added: “I cannot express enough how vital my trade union membership was. I’m in a much more positive place now, but if it weren’t for the support of my legal team and their determination to get the best possible settlement, things would be very different.”

United Road Transport Union (URTU) provided him with legal aid following the accident, as part of his membership.

The compensation settlement means Craig can move into a spacious, single-level adapted property, providing wheelchair access and adaptations such as a seat in the shower.

Helen Shakespeare, a serious injury specialist at Thompsons’ Leeds office who represented Craig, said: “Although he will still face challenges because of the physical and psychological effects of his injury, the prospect of moving into an adapted home that meets his needs, along with his high-tech prosthetics, has provided a great opportunity for him and his family to move forward with their lives.

“There is no reason why he, or anyone else, should not be able to take part in the various physical activities and hobbies they enjoyed before his amputation.

“We’re proud to represent people like Craig and fight to ensure they get the maximum compensation to allow them to lead the life they want.”

Since undergoing rehabilitation and getting private prosthetics from Pace, Craig is competing in CrossFit competitions, has trekked up Snowdon, and plans to attempt the Fan Dance challenge again this summer.

He has remained at the same company he worked for before his accident, taking on a part-time role as an administrator.

Robert Monks, URTU's General Secretary, said: "I am delighted to see Craig reap the benefits of the legal services Thompsons offers through his membership of our union.