Barnsley 2 Coventry City 2: Reds boss Daniel Stendel warns side not to rest on their laurels in promotion chase

Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel warned his side not to rest on their laurels after drawing at home to Coventry City.

The head coach sensed a feeling of ‘job done’ after his side took the lead on nine minutes through Alex Mowatt, but the Tykes had to settle for a point after twice being pegged back by the Sky Blues.

“I think, especially in the second-half, it was a very close game,” said Stendel.

“In the first-half we played very well and had a lot of chances. Coventry had only one chance and scored. After six games it’s the first time (the opposition) have scored.

“We defended not so well today. We had some shots from outside the 18-yard box but we scored only two goals. In the end, I think a draw is okay but we wanted to win this game. We are a little bit disappointed.

“When you played for six games with clean-sheets and after ten minutes you are in 1-0 in front you think ‘Okay, maybe we’ve won this game’. The feeling was we’d won the game.”

Cauley Woodrow netted within three minutes of the restart to make it 2-1, but again Coventry City - managed by former Reds boss Mark Robins - hit back in the 62nd minute, with the game ending all-square.

It could have been worse for Barnsley, with captain Adam Davies making two tremendous saves late on to preserve the Reds’ 21-match unbeaten run.

“It’s a big time in the season and you can see the players wanted to win this game,” he continued.

“Like last week, we had more luck to win. We had chances to win but in the end, we take the point, and six games are left for the opportunity to win.

“We gave Coventry so much space in the last 20 minutes, only because we wanted to win and were very attacking. It was very similar to last week in the last 20 minutes. We have a good goalkeeper and we expect he saves chances from the opposition team.

“We have had big games in the last weeks with Doncaster and Sunderland. Some players were suspended for three games and you could say we missed Kieffer (Moore) in some situations but my players played well.

“I think it’s not too easy to play our way after a lot of situations that weren’t the best for us. I’m proud of my team and their attitude.”