Barking dog scares burglar from Sheffield home

A barking dog caused a burglar to flee a Sheffield home.
A thief had tried to break into a home in Naylor Road, Oughtibridge, when the owner's pet disturbed them on Saturday at 5am.
Sergeant Dave Cremin, of the Sheffield West Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "The dog of the occupant started barking which may have caused the offender to leave.
"A window was found to have been opened and a wheelie bin had been moved under another window. No entry gained."
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.