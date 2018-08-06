Barking dog scares burglar from Sheffield home

A barking dog caused a burglar to flee a Sheffield home.

A thief had tried to break into a home in Naylor Road, Oughtibridge, when the owner's pet disturbed them on Saturday at 5am.

Sergeant Dave Cremin, of the Sheffield West Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "The dog of the occupant started barking which may have caused the offender to leave.

"A window was found to have been opened and a wheelie bin had been moved under another window. No entry gained."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.