Buyers searching for an affordable family home in Sheffield may want to look closely at this three-bedroom townhouse.

Situated on Standon Crescent, Wincobank (S9), this well-proportioned property offers generous living space across three floors, a secure garage and a spacious, well-maintained garden - all at a price point that makes it a real bargain in today’s market.

The property sits in a quiet cul-de-sac, with views of greenery and rolling hills, offering a sense of peace while remaining highly convenient.

Meadowhall shopping centre is less than a 10-minute drive away, or around a 30-minute walk, making this an ideal location for those working or shopping there.

Excellent transport links also provide easy access into Sheffield city centre and beyond.

On the ground floor, the home opens into an entrance hallway with direct access to an integral garage, perfect for parking or extra storage.

The first floor features a bright and comfortable lounge, a fitted kitchen, and a family bathroom.

Upstairs, the second floor provides three good-sized bedrooms, each with plenty of natural light.

One of the standout features is the garden - a sizeable and neatly kept outdoor space.