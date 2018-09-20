Bargain Hunt with Jarvis Cocker re-filmed after ‘foul play’ 

A celebrity edition of Bargain Hunt featuring Sheffield music icon Jarvis Cocker has had to be re-shot – after TV bosses revealed foul play.

The Pulp singer and keyboard playing band-mate Candida Doyle will go head to head with Happy Mondays stars Bez and Rowetta in a special edition of the antiques show for BBC Music Day next week.

But it has emerged that the ending of the show, which will be aired on September 28, had to be re-filmed after the Mondays team indulged in ‘foul play.’

Without revealing the 'underhand tactics’ employed by the pair, show presenter Charlie Ross told the latest issue of Radio Times: “Suffice to say I had to refer to the Bargain Hunt rulebook. I think it’s the first time in history that we’ve had to look at it.”

Executive producer Paul Tucker added that Bargain Hunt has had “various things go wrong” on the show during its 18-year run – but nothing like this.

“We had to deliver this show quite quickly after we filmed it, and of course we weren’t expecting to have to do the ending again,” said Tucker.

“Although it wasn’t expected, it certainly added an interesting twist and another layer to the show. I guess it’s what you might expect from a bunch of rock ‘n’ rollers.”

It was revealed earlier this year that Jarvis would be starring in the show – although he refused to wear the show’s trademark Bargain Hunt fleece for filming at an antiques fair in Kent.

You can watch the episode next Friday (September 28) at 12.15pm on BBC One.