Barbecue on Sheffield balcony sparks fire alert
Firefighters were called this afternoon following reports of a fire at a Sheffield tower block – but it turned out to be a false alarm.
The alarm was raised at 4pm after smoke was spotted coming from a building on Campo Lane in the city centre, but it turned out to be someone having a barbecue on a balcony.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said crews from five stations had been mobilised because the incident was at a high-rise building, and three engines arrived at the scene before it emerged there was no blaze.
Fire chiefs last month urged people not to have barbecues on their balconies, following an inferno in June which engulfed 20 flats in east London and was reportedly caused by a barbecue.
Speaking last week, Charlie Pugsley, the London Fire Brigade's deputy assistant commissioner, said: "You should not have a barbecue on your balcony. There is often not enough space and the flame could be too close to the decking, the building or combustible items and start a fire.”
He also urged people to think about what they’re storing on their balconies.
"We often see balconies with mattresses, electrical appliances or furniture being stored on them and these can all contribute to the spread of a fire, even if the fire started elsewhere,” he added.