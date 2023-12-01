Sloan Medical Centre has shared a tribute about a beloved member of the medical community, Dr Barbara Sloan.

A 'remarkable' Sheffield doctor, described as a 'beacon of compassion' by her colleagues, has sadly died.

Dr Barbara Sloan, who worked at Sloan Medical Centre, on Little London Road, Meersbrook, died on the morning of November 23, aged 67, following a brief illness.

In a tribute, her colleagues said: “It is with heavy hearts and deep sorrow that we share the news of the passing of Dr. Barbara Sloan

“The entire Sloan Medical Centre family joins together in mourning the loss of a dedicated physician, mentor, and friend. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family during this difficult time.”

Colleagues have paid tribute to Dr Barbara Sloan, who passed away last week.

Dr Sloan worked “tirelessly” in the community for over 40 years, with the majority of that time spent at the Sloan Medical Centre.

“She was not just a doctor; she was a beacon of compassion and an exemplar of unwavering dedication to the well-being of her patients,” her colleagues added.

“She left an indelible mark on the countless lives she touched. Her passing is not just a loss for the medical profession, but a profound void in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing her.

“In an era where healthcare can sometimes feel impersonal, Dr. Sloan stood out for her genuine connection with her patients.

Dr Barbara Sloan spent almost 40 years working as a GP partner at Sloan Medical Centre.

“Her ability to empathise and her genuine concern for the welfare of others set a standard for compassionate medical care.”

Dr Sloan was also a mentor to many younger doctors, guiding them in medical practices as well as the importance of building strong relationships with patients.

Her colleagues said: “The Sloan Medical Centre now faces the challenge of moving forward without its guiding force. Her absence leaves a void that cannot be easily filled, and her memory will forever be etched in the walls of the clinic and the hearts of those who knew her.

“As we reflect on Dr. Sloan’s remarkable career, we celebrate the countless lives she improved and the comfort she provided to those in need.

Sloan Medical Centre, Meersbrook, has a book of remembrance available until the end of today (December 1).

“Her selfless commitment to her profession and her patients is a testament to the impact that one dedicated individual can have on a community.

“We hope her family finds solace in the knowledge that Barbara’s legacy will endure through the positive influence she had on the lives of so many.

“May she rest in peace, knowing that her contributions to the medical field will be remembered and cherished for years to come.”

A book of remembrance is still available today, December 1, at Sloan Medical Centre’s main site in Meersbrook.