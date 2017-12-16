Banned driver is caught behind the wheel during a police insurance check

A disqualified motorist was snared by police who carried out an insurance check and established he was driving despite having already been given a ban from the road.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on December 6 how Darren Ritchie, 29, of Derby Road, Chesterfield, was stopped by officers on mobile patrol on Derby Road.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said police spotted his van and it was checked and it had no insurance and Ritchie’s details also revealed he was a disqualified driver. Ritchie pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, without insurance and without an MOT test certificate after the incident on October 11.

Magistrates sentenced him to a 12-month community order with 80 hours’ unpaid work. He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Ritchie was also banned from driving for a further 12 months.