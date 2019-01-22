Banned Derbyshire driver is narrowly spared from being jailed

A banned motorist who was caught behind the wheel of a vehicle by police has narrowly been spared from being sent to prison.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on January 11 how Peter Cartledge, 57, of Birchwood Lane, South Normanton, Alfreton, was seen pulling into a public house in South Normanton at speed by a police officer who discovered he was a disqualified driver.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop told a previous hearing: “An officer was on-duty at 3am, on Carter Lane East, and saw a vehicle pull into a public house at speed and went to speak to the driver.

“Mr Cartledge was the only occupant and details were checked and it was discovered he was a disqualified driver.”

Mrs Allsop added that Cartledge has previous convictions for driving while disqualified and at the time he was approached by police he was disqualified for 12 months and further disqualified until an extended test could be passed.

Cartledge pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and admitted driving without insurance after the incident on November 9.

Defence solicitor Karl Meakin told the same previous hearing that there has been a long gap in Cartledge’s offending history because his lifestyle has changed.

Mr Meakin added that Cartledge was a long-term heroin user and had previously led a chaotic lifestyle but after the mother of his disabled son died he realised he had to change his ways.

Cartledge went into rehabilitation and he came out clean of drugs, according to Mr Meakin, and he secured a job as a tyre fitter.

Mr Meakin added that Cartledge had also made efforts with the DVLA to check if he was legitimately able to drive and he had tried to insure the vehicle.

Cartledge was sentenced on January 11 to 16 weeks of custody suspended for 12 months.

He was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

The defendant was further disqualified from driving for 18 months.