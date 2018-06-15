Banned dangerous driver nearly knocked down a couple during high-speed chase

A banned dangerous driver narrowly missed knocking down a couple of pedestrians as he sped away from police during a fast and furious chase.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, June 12, how Christopher John Goodman, 19, of Boythorpe Crescent, Chesterfield, was targeted by police in Duckmanton under suspicion of being a banned driver when he drove away at excessive speed.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Mark Fielding said: “Officers were on duty in the village of Duckmanton. Police made an observation that it is a village with narrow streets and cars were parked on both sides with opportunities for pedestrians to be coming out.

“The number plate of the vehicle was notified to police and the vehicle was targeted by police under suspicion of being driven by a disqualified driver.”

The police car put on its flashing lights to stop the vehicle, according to Mr Fielding, but rather than stopping the vehicle drove at speed spraying gravel and rocks with black smoke coming out of its exhaust pipe.

Mr Fielding added that police gave chase but eventually they stopped because they did not want to pose a danger to the public.

And officers stated they saw a couple who had to move swiftly out of the way of Goodman’s vehicle to avoid being hit.

Mr Fielding said Goodman was also seen contravening a stop sign at a junction by going through it and they found him parked in a layby and he fled across fields before he was apprehended.

He added: “He had to stop because he was driving so furiously he smashed his gear box which gave an idea of the strength of acceleration he was using.

“It was not the longest journey but it was quite furious driving.”

The court heard Goodman has a driving ban after he was previously convicted for driving without a licence and for failing to report an accident.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving on Duckmanton Road and Rectory Road and also admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance.

Defence solicitor Ben Strelley said the chase was only over two roads and the police vehicle opted to stop to call in a specialised police driver.

He added that Goodman did put his brakes on at a junction and he ended up running away because he had panicked.

Mr Strelley said: “He is a keen mechanic and he is interested in cars and he purchased the car and he was to re-build it and give it to his dad and he had been testing the car out.”

Magistrates committed the case to Derby Crown Court for sentencing on July 3.

Goodman was released on unconditional bail until the case’s next hearing.